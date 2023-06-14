North Carolina Central University QB wins national honor

By

Courtesy: North Carolina Central University Athletics

CLEVELAND – North Carolina Central University junior quarterback Davius Richard has been announced as a recipient of the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) 22nd annual Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

Richard and Truman Jones, a defensive lineman from Harvard University, were selected out of a field of six finalists and 53 FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team honorees to receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship.

“Annually, the FCS ADA is fortunate to have the opportunity to select individuals within the FCS football community that represent our division by excelling in the classroom, on the field and within their communities,” said FCS ADA President Tom Michael, director of athletics at Eastern Illinois University. “Our committee is pleased to be able to provide opportunities for both Truman and Davius to continue their education and success beyond the football field as they pursue their postgraduate work and future careers. On behalf of our organization, I want to congratulate both men, their coaches, teammates, administrators, faculty and families for their efforts in continuing to move the needle.”

North Carolina Central University quarterback Davius Richard prepares to pull the trigger.

Davius Richard, a Belle Glade, Florida native, graduated magna cum laude in December 2022 and is pursuing his MBA. He graduated with a 3.6 GPA as a business administration major. He is active in the community and hosts summer youth football clinics. Richard earned the following awards for his efforts during the 2022 season…

National/Institutional Honors:

College Sports Communicators Academic All-District

FCS ADA All-Star Team

NCCU Football Leadership Council

The 1910 NCCU Male Scholars (awarded to fewer than 10% of minority students)

Ranked fifth in the nation in points responsible for (20.4) and 12th in total offense (288.8)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Honors:

Offensive Player of the Year

7-time Offensive Player of the Week

Led in passing yards (2,661), passing TDs (25), and rushing TDs (15)

“I just want to say that I am blessed to have the opportunity to receive the FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship. It wouldn’t have been possible without my athletic-academic advisors, coaches, family, teammates, and most importantly, God,” stated Richard. “I want to thank the illustrious North Carolina Central University for allowing me to showcase my academic and athletic talents. This just serves as a checkpoint and steppingstone in my academic career. This shows me validation that I am heading in the right direction and setting a great example for children who look like me and look up to me. It is truly an honor to be recognized for all the hard work I have put into the classroom, the community, and on the field. I want to give a special thanks to the FCS ADA committee for the selection of such an amazing award.”

A special Review Committee of FCS athletics directors were responsible for selecting the 2022-23 Academic All-Star Team and FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship finalists and recipients. This year’s Review Committee consisted of: Tom Michael, Eastern Illinois University (Chair); Mark Benson, University at Albany; Ryan Ivey, Stephen F. Austin State University; Nicki Moore, Cornell University; and Milton Overton, Kennesaw State University.

About the FCS ADA: Now in its 29th year, the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s mission is to enhance Football Championship Subdivision football. For more information on the FCS ADA, visit www.fcsada.com. The FCS ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 58th year. For more information on NACDA and the 18 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, visit http://www.nacda.com.

North Carolina Central University QB wins national honor