Devin Sweet, former NCCU RHP, makes Major League debut

Devin Sweet made his Major League debut on Wednesday night for the Seattle Mariners in the teams 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) product is the first Eagle in American/National League history to make an appearance in a Major League game. He is just the second NCCU Eagles product to make an appearance in MLB history.

The 27 year old RHP pitched one inning in his debut, giving up a hit and two earned runs.

JOURNEY TO THE MAJORS

Devin Sweet spent his entire collegiate career with the NCCU Eagles from 2015-2018. He started 41 games and pitched 268 innings over the time. He earned 18 wins and 246 strikeouts over his college career. The Seattle Mariners signed Sweet to a contract after the 2018 MLB Draft and he has been in the Mariners organization ever since.

MINOR LEAGUE STATS

144 games

28 starts

23–19 record

9 saves

3.69 ERA

93 walks

384 strikeouts

Devin Sweet made history for a North Carolina Central University that no longer exists. The baseball program last competed in 2021 and since shut down after financial and organizational issues stemming from the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. The success that Sweet is having will surely continue to fuel those working to bring the program back.

