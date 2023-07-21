49ers name Jackson State football assistant coaching fellow

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State Football Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends Coach Otis Riddley has been selected to participate in the National Football League’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship with the San Francisco 49ers.
The program will give participants a unique glimpse into player personnel by introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club. Riddley will work with 49ers during the 2023 training camp.
The fellowship, named in honor of Bill Nunn, longtime personnel director for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive, is part of the NFL’s Football Development program under NFL Football Operations.
Riddley is in his fifth season on the Jackson State staff, with this his first as assistant head coach / tight ends coach. He spent the previous three seasons as Director of Player Personnel after coaching the offensive line in 2019.
In the past three seasons, Jackson State football has had the top-rated HBCU recruiting classes as the Tigers have gone undefeated in the SWAC in the past two seasons, posting a 23-3 record with consecutive SWAC Championships.
Riddley, who has also coached at Copiah-Lincoln Junior Community College along with eight seasons in the high school ranks at Callaway and Provine High Schools in Jackson, is a former standout offensive lineman at Provine. Riddley played collegiately at Mississippi State where he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.