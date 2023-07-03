North Carolina A&T track star Reheem Hayles transfers to SEC

By

This past track and field season, Reheem Hayles was on fire for North Carolina A&T (NC A&T). But next season the junior sprinter will be lacing his track spikes for a SEC powerhouse.

Reheem Hayles made the decision to transfer to the University of Florida’s men’s track and field team.

From Jamacia, Hayles delivered straight heat this past track season for the Aggies. During the NCAA in the 400 meters at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Championships, the sprinter finished in sixth place earning first-team All-American honors. His outstanding sixth-place finish stands as one of the most impressive achievements by a CAA competitor in an NCAA completion.

In just five years of track running, Hayles has emerged as one of the country’s top competitors, proving his growth and skill. His impact extends beyond individual events, as he played a heavy role in elevating the 4×400 relay team’s performance. Together, they achieved second-team All-American status, behind their relay CAA-record time of 3:02.62. This achievement marks the team’s second All-American recognition, following their first-team placement in the previous season.

In an interview with North Carolina A&T Athletics, Hayles said he gained his track skill from playing in various sports back in his home country; emphasizing his ability to be a naturally born athlete.

“I’ve just always been an athletic person. In Jamacia, where I grew up, we always do a lot of sports, whether it’s cricket. football or soccer. We have this thing called Sports Day, and we go out and compete in different sports. You learn a lot of different sports as you’re growing up.”

This past season, Reheem Hayles qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round in not just one, but three events: the 400m, 4×400, and 200m. During the 2023 CAA outdoor meet, he came in hot with a highly competitive 45.74 in the 400m; securing the win. At the same competition, Hayles then showcased his ability as an anchor, leading the 4×100 team to a remarkable first-place finish in a swift 40.46.

Closing out the season, the Aggie sprinter’s success awarded him CAA male athlete of the year for both indoor and outdoor track.

With his incredible speed and determination, Hayles has been a standout runner at NC A&T, gaining attention and respect for his impressive achievements on the track. Now Hayles joins the Gators’ program, eager to contribute his talents and continue his pursuit of excellence.

