Reheem Hayles major CAA award for NC A&T men’s track

EAST GREENSBORO – Sophomore NC A&T men’s track and field athlete Reheem Hayles made it a clean sweep on Wednesday when the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) named him its men’s outdoor track athlete of the year. Hayles won CAA men’s indoor athlete of the year in March.

Reheem Hayles earned two All-America distinctions during the 2023 outdoor season. He earned his first career individual All-American honor when he finished sixth nationally in the 400 meters to earn a spot on the first team. Hayles also earned second-team All-America recognition when he helped the Aggies 4×400-meter relay team reach the milestone by running a CAA-record 3:02.62. Hayles is now a three-time outdoor All-America after earning first-team honors last season with the Aggies 4×400 team.





“My season came out okay, but not what I wanted it to be,” said Hayles about his season soon after his NCAA 400m final race. “My goals are always higher than what might be expected. But looking back, I put in a lot of hard work, and it was a pretty fun year. I had some good practices. I ran well indoors. I’ve never run that fast indoors. It was perfect. And even though I didn’t make it to indoor nationals, I made up for during outdoor.”

In the NCAA 400m final, Hayles posted a 45.22, the second-fastest time of his career. It occurred two days after he ran a personal-best 44.81 in the semifinal. Hayles qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round in the 400m, 4×400 and 200m. During the 2023 CAA outdoor meet, Hayles won the 400 (45.74) and anchored the 4×100 team to a first-place finish in 40.46.

Reheem Hayles has had a pretty good 2023!! He is headed to the @NCAATrackField outdoor championships in Austin, Texas. @NCATAGGIES!!! pic.twitter.com/5xeGqjvi92 — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) May 27, 2023

In addition, he finished second behind teammate Shemar Chambers in the 200m (20.71). Hayles scored 20.5 points for the Aggies, helping the A&T to a third-place finish. At the 2023 CAA indoor meet, Hayles won the 400m, 4x400m and finished second in the 200m.

“I’m happy about the season,” said Hayles. “I have to be happy about it because last year, I was nowhere near where I am now. I was here on the 4×400, but I didn’t make it past regionals in the 400 last year, so it’s something to be proud of, and it’s something to work from to get better. I believe in myself, and the work is not done. I obviously have a lot more left.”