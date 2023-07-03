Arkansas-Pine Bluff star headed to Europe

By

Pine Bluff, AR. – The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s former basketball scoring machine, Shaun Doss Jr. , will embark on a new career journey. Doss signed with KTP Kota of the Finland League. He joins a list of former Golden Lions standouts who have inked deals abroad.

Under the leadership of UAPB head basketball Coach Solomon Bozeman, Doss is the fourth player in the last two years to sign a professional contract for the Golden Lions since SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Shawn Williams, Dequan Morris, and Trey Sampson.

Doss is already projected as a starter attesting to his abilities as a basketball player. “He has the type of game that can elevate a team and have a very successful pro career,” said Bozeman. He’s a sponge with a great work ethic and loves putting in the extra work to make himself better and his teammates.

The move to Finland comes after Doss had a very successful year after returning to UAPB from SIUE and having a very promising collegiate season.

Doss was recently invited to the NBA G-League Elite Camp in May along with 43 other student-athletes who caught the attention of several NBA General Managers and G-League scouts in Chicago, Illinois.

Doss, a Marion, AR., native, was also named BOXTOROW HBCU All-American, First-Team All-SWAC, and played in the HBCU All-Star game during the Final Four weekend in Houston, Texas.

Doss lived up to the preseason hype after electrifying the Arkansas-Pine Bluff fans with his decision to return for his graduate season in the summer of 2022. Doss led the SWAC conference in scoring the entire season, averaging 17.7 points per game, and was named SWAC Player of the Week on Jan.24.

Doss caught the eyes of several professional scouts, and he is well-known in the conference for his scoring. Still, his leadership and experience have been significant for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He also finished the season with two games scoring over 30 points and two double-doubles, scoring a season-high 32 points against Jackson St.

Before reporting to camp, he will represent Team Arkansas in the TBT Tournament on July 20 against Ram Up, a team of Colorado State alumni, at Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State.



