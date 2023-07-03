By

The Buffalo Bills have promoted a former Grambling State University player on their current coaching staff.



Eric Washington has been promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach, the team announced last week. Washington will remain as defensive line coach in addition to his new duty.

Washington joined the staff of the Buffalo Bills in 2020 along with another former HBCU star, Alcorn State alumnus Leslie Frazier. Frazier held the position of assistant head coach and defensive coordinator prior to taking a leave of absence after the 2022 season. Head coach Sean McDermott has assumed defensive coordinator duties since Frazier’s departure.

Leslie Frazier’s departure opened a door for Eric Washington.

Before coming to Buffalo, Washington spent seven seasons as a defensive line coach with the Carolina Panthers under Ron Rivera. He worked with McDermott there before McDermott went to Buffalo to take over as the head coach in 2017. Washington spent two seasons as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator before being ushered out as part of the regime change of that franchise.

Washington broke into the NFL in 2008, joining the Chicago Bears staff as an assistant defensive backs coach.

Washington spent two seasons as a tight end from 1989 to 1990 under legendary head coach Eddie Robinson Sr. He started his coaching career at Texas A&M, spent three seasons at Ohio and four seasons at Northwestern before joining the Bears.

Buffalo Bills promote former Grambling State tight end