2023 Football

FAMU loses All-American defensive player to transfer portal

After a breakout season with FAMU football, defensive end Kamari Stephens enters the transfer portal.
Posted on

On May 1, FAMU defensive end Kamari Stephens took to twitter to announce his entrance into the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining. As the Rattlers’ sack leader for the 2022 season, the loss of Stephens was a big loss to the Dark Cloud Defense.

Before joining FAMU football in 2019, the Jacksonville, Fla native attended Sandalwood High School. In high school, Kamari Stephens recorded 13 tackles. Breaking down those tackles, 8 were solo and 3 were assisted. In the nine games, the defensive player banked 3 sacks for 15 yards.

During his first year with FAMU, Stephens participated in two games then was redshirted until 2021. The redshirt sophomore played in 11 game recording three tackles, one tackle for loss, and a shared sack.

Kamari Stephens FAMU

Photo Courtesy of Tallahassee Democrat

During the 2022 season, Stephens was a dominant force for the Rattlers’ Defense. The defensive lineman had a breakout season earning a career-high 10 sacks and 15 solo tackles in his 11 games. Stephens finished the season being named an HBCU All-American and All-SWAC First Team.

Since entering the portal, Stephens has received offers from multiple schools such as the University of Central Florida, Western Kentucky, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Utah State, and North Texas.

