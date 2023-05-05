Alabama State and Reveal Suit link for a historic partnership

By

DALLAS, TX – Reveal Suits is proud to announce their historic designation as the Official Suit Partner of Alabama State University! Alabama State University will be the first HBCU ever to provide every student-athlete with a made-to-measure custom suit, proudly emblazoned with the University’s custom lining.



Dr. Jason Cable, Director of Athletics for Alabama State University stated, “We wanted something unique and classy, something the student-athletes would be proud to display, and Reveal Suits fits the bill.”



Carlton Dixon, Reveal Suits Founder and CEO added “We have worked with in partnership with multiple sports entities, but this will be our first official HBCU University-wide Partnership, and look forward to providing deserving student-athletes with something they will wear and use long after their playing days are over”.



Reveal Suits and Alabama State University locked in the historic partnership on April 27, 2023 to prepare for summer fittings on campus, and will also extend the suit offering to Alumni, Faculty / Staff, and any other Hornets supporters!

Reveal Suits uses officially licensed logos to create custom suits and jackets for a wide variety of organizations and athletes, including sports organizations, colleges, Halls of Fame, and business professionals.

