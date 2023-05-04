FAMU MBB picks up NC A&T guard from transfer portal

By

FAMU MBB has snagged junior guard Love Bettis, formerly of NC A&T out of the transfer portal to add to the Rattlers 2023-2024 roster.

Decked out in a crisp FAMU Rattler uniform Bettis announced his new resting place sealed with the hashtag “Committed.”

In high school, Bettis was a force to be reckoned with. The Pensacola, FL native averaged 22.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 26.2 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the floor as a senior. The guard led his city in scoring in both his junior and senior seasons. Closing out his senior year as the 2020 PNJ MVP. Having scored 1,802 career points including a career game high of 44 points.

Leaving high school, Bettis developed his scoring efforts to be dominant and effective on the court. On the other end of the ball, the sharpshooter knows how to get gritty on defense in addition to his seemingly effortless passing skills.

Starting off his collegiate career, Bettis played at Coffeyville Community College. During his two years in Kansas, Betis played in 61 games, starting in 57 contests and averaging a little over 31 minutes per game.

In his freshman year, Bettis led the program to an NJCAA national championship after securing a 27-3 record. For the Red Ravens, Love averaged 14.8 points, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals along with a hot 3-point percentage of 40% over two seasons.

In the JUCO basketball player rankings, Bettis was listed at No. 51 out of 100. After an impactful playing career at Coffeyville there was no doubt the guard would be moving to a D1 program for his junior year.

Other schools knew about Bettis’s game, making him a highly sought after recruit. The JUCO product was offered scholarships by numerous programs, including Southern Indiana, Charleston Southern, Alabama State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Stoneybrook, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, IUPUI, Stetson, Coastal Carolina, Texas State, Fordham, and more.

In April of 2022, Bettis announced his transfer to NC A&T through a post on his social media. “Ever since I was a kid, it’s been my dream to play Division I basketball. I even had it on all my social media tags,” Bettis wrote. I want to thank Coffeyville for giving me this opportunity and exposure.”

As an Aggie, Love Bettis played 22 games averaging 13 minutes and 4.7 points each game. During his one and only season, the junior guard displayed his skills on both sides of the ball. On defense, Bettis had 18 rebounds and nine steals. On offense, he had 103 total points, 16 assists, a 3-point percentage just shy of 44%, and a free-throw percentage of 66%.

Bettis’ return to the state of Florida to play for FAMU could rejuvenate Rattler nation on the hardwood after a disappointing 7-22 record in the 2022-2023 season.

