Florida A&M cools off Alabama State

Florida A&M visited the New ASU Stadium and defeated Alabama State on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 21-14.
Florida A&M’s Xavier Smith went for a season-high 145 receiving yards to lead the way. FAMU piled up 384 yards in an efficient offensive performance. FAMU’s defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the Alabama State running backs to just 0.4 yards per rush.
Kisean Johnson was a noticeable bright spot. He caught five balls for 69 receiving yards and one touchdown to pace Alabama State. The O-line was a weak spot for Bama St., They were pressured into six sacks. They also racked up 47 yards of penalties, which proved too much to overcome.
Florida A&M’s success today ups their record to 8-2 on the season. A neutral site showdown against Bethune-Cookman on November 19 is the next test for FAMU. The loss was a setback for Alabama State, who had put together a string of wins heading into today’s game. Thankfully they’ll have extra time to make corrections before their November 24 contest against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Photo Courtesy of Florida A&M Athletics
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.