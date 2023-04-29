New Orleans Saints sign WR Shaq Davis after NFL Draft

Shaq Davis didn’t hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has found a landing spot with the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have landed the tall and speedy receiver who had his coming out party against Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl a few years back as a priority free agent immediately following the NFL Draft.
Sitting at 6’5 and 180 pounds, Shaq Davis played three seasons with South Carolina State. As a Bulldog, the wide receiver scooped 128 passes for 2,407 total yard; averaging 20.6 yards each catch. All together Davis banked 29 career touchdowns.
During the 2022 Celebration Bowl against Jackson State, Davis stepped up and hit three touchdowns to carry South Carolina State to the crown and upsetting the Tigers. At the end of his career in 2022, recorded nine touchdowns and 45 passes for 934 yards.
The New Orleans Saints are looking to rebuild. Davis will have to earn his stripes in rookie camp and training camp, but his frame and speed make it hard to count him out moving forward in his career.