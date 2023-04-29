Denver Broncos ink UDFA deal with Jackson State WR Dallas Daniels

Wide receiver Dallas Daniels can now etch his name next to other Jackson State players signing with NFL teams as he has agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos
In high school, Daniels set the school’s record in receiving yards and touchdowns. Daniels was listed as a three-star prospect and a top 100 recruit in the state of Ohio.
Daniels started his collegiate career in 2018 at Arizona Community College. The freshman wide receiver played in 11 games averaging 25.4 yards per game. After one season, Daniels transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he recorded 298 receiving yards on 26 receptions. The Ohio native then found himself at Western Illinois University his junior and senior year. Daniels played in 17 games for the Leathernecks. At the end of his senior year, Daniels recorded 892 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
With one more year left of eligibility, Daniels settled at Jackson State. The graduate transfer banked 14 receptions for Jackson State totaling 151 yards. In the SWAC, he finished third in receptions, third in receiving yards, and fourth in touchdowns. With catching 63 passes for 692 yards and six touchdowns Daniels rightfully earned first-team All-SWAC honors.
In February, Dallas Daniels participated in the East-West Shrine Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For the West team, Daniels made two catches for 16 yards in the all-star game. The wide receiver continued to work during the post-season, participating in Jackson State’s Pro Day.