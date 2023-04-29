Jackson State edge Aubrey Miller headed to Miami Dolphins

Aubrey Miller Jr. didn’t hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he didn’t have to wait long as the Miami Dolphins quickly signed him as a priority free agent.
Coming out of high school in 2016, the defender was the No.13 OLB prospect in the nation. Miller had offers from multiple programs: Louisville, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Iowa State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Toledo. But ultimately he choose Missouri for the start of his collegiate career. As a backup, Miller saw action in 22 games during his three seasons with Mizzou. But in 2019 he had to sit out because of a knee injury.
Fast forward to the next year and Aubrey Miller moved to Mississippi in 2021 for his last two years of eligibility. From the jump, Miller showcased his versatility and “dog” like energy on the field for Jackson State. During his time as a Tiger, the linebacker posted 226 tackles (117 solo and 109 assisted), 24 tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, 8.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.
Miller was proven to be a heavy force on the defense for Jackson State. With every vicious hit, Miller was sure to leave a lasting impression all over the field.
The linebacker racked up numerous awards including SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, BOXTOROW HBCU All-America and National Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press FCS All-America, and Stats Perform FCS All-America, AFCA All-America, and Athlon Sports All-America.
In the post season, Miller was invited to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl this past February; and of course Miller did not hold back. The Memphis native racked up seven tackles; one big hit in particular came after hustling 25 yards down field to catch his target.
Miller will now take his talents to the Miami Dolphins.