Grambling State University loses promising receiver to portal

A prized 2022 prospect from Grambling State University’s recruiting class has hit the transfer portal after one season.



Phaizon Wilson announced on Tuesday he will be hitting the transfer portal. He made the announcement via social media.

“Thank you Grambling State University,” he wrote. “I have met some amazing people and created many memories. Thank you to my brothers for taking me in with open arms, and Grambling staff. Lastly, but certainly not least thank you to my family. While this has been a difficult decision, it’s the best decision for my future. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left.”



Wilson found his way onto the field for five games, catching 10 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

The three-star wide receiver was once committed to the University of Texas before he signed with Grambling State during national signing day. Besides playing for a former NFL coach in Hue Jackson, he definitely took note of Grambling’s pending NIL deal that will include all scholarship athletes.

“Grambling has been making moves,” Wilson told On3.com. “They just announced the new NIL deal. It’s not like we won’t be doing the same thing at a Power Five school. It will probably be a difference in money, but they’re about to do the same things.”



The New York native committed to Texas prior to his junior season at Lancaster High School. He ultimately de-committed and re-opened his recruiting. At the time of his signing he was rated the 58th best wide receiver and 58th best player in Texas, he held offers from the majority of the SEC — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss — as well as other Power Five schools.

