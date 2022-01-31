By

Grambling State University looks set to make a big splash on the national scene with an NIL deal for its entire athletics program.



ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Grambling State is set to announce a name, image and likeness deal for all of its scholarship student-athletes. The deal — believed to be the first of its kind — would provide income to all student-athletes at the Louisiana HBCU.



According to Thamel’s report the school has a commitment to provide income to all Grambling scholarship athletes from two companies — Urban Edge Network and Athylt.

This new deal comes on the heels of the hiring of former NFL head coach Hue Jackson as Grambling State’s head football coach in December. Jackson’s short tenure has resulted in a roster remaking as he takes over for Broderick Fobbs. He’s signed talented young players from all over the country, including Tyson Bordeaux from California.

The new look-GSU has resulted in the flipping of three Southern University commitments. JUCO All-American Ja’Sion Greathouse was the latest commit to the program, calling the flip a “business decision.”



If GSU’s new deal holds up, a lot more talented student-athletes will be making business decisions as well.

While football has already begun to re-shape itself under Jackson, this deal would expand beyond the gridiron and impact the school’s athletics department across the board.

