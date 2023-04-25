Colorado football DB who followed Deion Sanders is in transfer portal

By

One of the latest players transferring out of Colorado is a player who followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State.

Tayvion Beasley, a defensive back, is a part of a mass exodus following the nationally-televised Colorado spring football game.

“Officially in the transfer portal,” Beasley tweeted on Tuesday evening.

A three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Beasley spent one season at Jackson State, where he played cornerback as a backup nickel. He registered just eight tackles but picked off two passes.

Beasley was one of several players to follow Deion Sanders from Colorado, including the much-ballyhooed Travis Hunter. Hunter has been taking most of his reps at wide receiver during spring practice.

Tayvion Beasley won’t be playing for Deion Sanders and Colorado football this fall.

“My decision was, in my opinion, to play for the best coach in college football (Sanders) because he can teach you things outside of football to be a better man and a better person,” Beasley told BuffZone back in January. “And obviously he helped me improve my game on the field. He’s preparing me for the next level at life and on the field.”e

Beasley came to Colorado along with cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, and was looking forward to playing closer to his native California.

“I feel like playing at a higher level will help me improve my game, because I feel it will be more competition and that’s how coach Prime wants us to compete,” Beasley said. “He really loves to compete.

Tayvion Beasley is one of nearly two dozen Colorado football players who have hit the portal since Saturday’s game. A total of 41 have done so since Deion Sanders was announced as coach on Dec. 4, 2022.

