By

Former LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas has committed to continuing his career at FAMU.



A one-time four-star prospect, Thomas announced his commitment via social media on Tuesday. He recently visited Florida A&M during its Orange and Green spring football game. He was one of more than 200 prospects attending that event.

Thomas is a Baton Rouge native that committed to LSU back in 2016 as a part of its 2019 recruiting class. He was the fourth ranked offensive guard and the fourth-ranked player in Louisiana by 247 Sports.

Before entering his junior year, the high school All-American received numerous scholarship offers from schools including Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and many others. He ultimately decided to remain at home in the Bayou.

As an offensive lineman for LSU Thomas played in 11 games with two starts during his three seasons. The four-star prospect played in one game during the 2020 season while redshirting as a true freshman.



Rolling into his sophomore year, Thomas played in six games racking up 124 offensive snaps. In his last season with the Tigers, Thomas appeared in four games as a backup.

Kardell Thomas will now look to help FAMU look to continue to dominate in the SWAC as it hopes to break through and win the league title.

LSU transfer offensive lineman takes four-star talent to FAMU