Deion Sanders, Colorado land former Jackson State receiver

More than four months after leaving for Colorado, Deion Sanders has picked up another former Jackson State player.



Former Jackson State wide receiver Willie Gaines has committed to play at Colorado. He made his announcement via social media on Sunday night.

“Aye Coach Prime, you forgot your “SRT” keys. No worries, I’m coming by way of A louie (bag emoji) from Cocoa Flawda. (Buffalo emoji) “Thank you lord Im here, I never imagined this.” (100 emoji)

Willie Gaines is headed to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.



Willie Gaines entered the portal when it re-opened after a slew of spring games this past weekend.

The 5’9, came to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders and Co. from Dodge City (KS) Community College, where he caught 24 passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns in spring and fall seasons.



Gaines was a solid receiving option for Shedeur Sanders in 2022, catching 27 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He caught a touchdown in four consecutive games (Tennessee State, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State and Alabama State). He caught a season-high seven passes for 76 yards in the SWAC Championship Game against Southern.

Gaines will now join Travis Hunter as familiar weapons for Shedeur Sanders as Colorado receivers. The receiving corps is being coached by former Jackson State defensive coordinator Brett Bartalone.



