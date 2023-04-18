VIEW ALL SCORES
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders headlining mega camp at HBCU

Deion Sanders is headed back to an HBCU, headlining a mega camp.

Posted on

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is on his way back to an HBCU — but only temporarily. 

Deion Sanders is headlining a mega camp at Prairie View A&M University. The camp is set for June 1 and will be under the tutelage of Prairie View head football coach Bubba McDowell.

Other Power Five programs scheduled to attend along with Colorado football are Arizona State as well as Georgia Tech. Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State and Norfolk State are all scheduled to attend as well. 

Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders appearing at the Prairie View A&M mega camp will be his first appearance at an HBCU since he took the Colorado job back in December. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Deion Sanders AKA Coach Prime has been hosting mega camps the past few seasons as he was the head coach at Jackson State University. Now he’s teaming up with McDowell, who was a star defensive back in the 1990s with the Houston Oilers. He spent years as an assistant before being named head coach following the 2021 season.

Sanders, of course, spent two and a half seasons as head coach at Jackson State. He won back-to-back SWAC championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and led the program to the Celebration Bowl in each of his full seasons. Sanders was announced as the head coach of Colorado football program on Dec. 3. 

Sanders took several members of his Jackson State coaching staff with him to Colorado, including former Howard University head coach Gary ‘Flea’ Harrell.

Deion Sanders headlining mega camp at HBCU
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

SC State Clemson, South Carolina State SC State Clemson, South Carolina State
536
MEAC

South Carolina State University football support officer shot
622
2023 Football

Jackson State adds depth to defensive line with transfer grab
Solomon Rogers Jackson State football Solomon Rogers Jackson State football
454
Jackson State

Jackson State football adds FBS transfer at safety
248
Culture

Morgan State tears down 80-year-old segregation era “spite wall”
423
North Carolina A&T

NC A&T grabs first two commitments under new head coach
To Top
X