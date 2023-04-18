By

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is on his way back to an HBCU — but only temporarily.

Deion Sanders is headlining a mega camp at Prairie View A&M University. The camp is set for June 1 and will be under the tutelage of Prairie View head football coach Bubba McDowell.



Other Power Five programs scheduled to attend along with Colorado football are Arizona State as well as Georgia Tech. Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State and Norfolk State are all scheduled to attend as well.

Deion Sanders appearing at the Prairie View A&M mega camp will be his first appearance at an HBCU since he took the Colorado job back in December. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Deion Sanders AKA Coach Prime has been hosting mega camps the past few seasons as he was the head coach at Jackson State University. Now he’s teaming up with McDowell, who was a star defensive back in the 1990s with the Houston Oilers. He spent years as an assistant before being named head coach following the 2021 season.



Sanders, of course, spent two and a half seasons as head coach at Jackson State. He won back-to-back SWAC championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and led the program to the Celebration Bowl in each of his full seasons. Sanders was announced as the head coach of Colorado football program on Dec. 3.

Sanders took several members of his Jackson State coaching staff with him to Colorado, including former Howard University head coach Gary ‘Flea’ Harrell.

Deion Sanders headlining mega camp at HBCU