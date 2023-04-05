Former LSU 4-Star taking official FAMU visit during spring game

By

On April 15, 2023, Rattlers from everywhere will filter into Bragg Memorial Stadium for FAMU football’s spring game. Amongst the throng of students and alumni will also be a 4-star big man looking to see if Florida A&M will be his new home. Former LSU 4-Star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas announced on his Twitter page that he would be making his official visit to Florida A&M on the same day as the Orange & Green spring game.

Of course the FAMU family was in the comments section excited and eager for his arrival.

Back in January, Thomas entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility. Sitting at 350 pounds Thomas, a four-star prospect out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class.

Before entering his junior year, the high school All-American received numerous scholarship offers from schools including Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and many others. He ultimately decided to remain at home in the Bayou.

But hopefully, for FAMU fans, Kardell Thomas is thinking it might be time to move to the sunshine state to play at Florida A&M University.

As an offensive lineman for LSU Thomas played in 11 games with two starts during his three seasons. The four-star recruit played in one game during the 2020 season while redshirting as a true freshman.

Rolling into his sophomore year, Thomas played in six games racking up 124 offensive snaps. In his last season with the Tigers, Thomas appeared in four games as a backup.

There’s no doubt that a player like Kardell Thomas could play a major part in FAMU football’s offensive success.

With the transfer portal playing a vital role in recruiting, FAMU is making strategic moves within the portal to load up Rattlers 2023 team with talent, like the recent signing of JUCO defensive lineman Isaiah Pedack to their “Dark Cloud Defense.”

