Xavier Smith pens passionate open letter to FAMU fans two weeks ahead of NFL Draft

Xavier Smith was known by the FAMU football fans as one of the most exciting receivers to come through the program. The multiple-time All-American and first team All-SWAC receiver finished his career in grand fashion. He displayed all of his skills in a 41-20 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the Florida Blue Florida Classic.

Smith would light up the scoreboard in Orlando, catching a 32-yard touchdown and tossing a touchdown on a throwback play to Jeremy Moussa for 24 yards. He would end the season as the only 1,000 yard receiver in the SWAC.

Since then, he’s made the rounds in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. With his athletic moves, he was considered a possible prospect. After running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the HBCU Combine, that possibly switched to bonafide. In the HBCU Legacy Bowl he scored the only touchdown of the game and was named offensive MVP for his performance.

The entire text of the open letter:

“To FAMU Rattler Nation,

These last five years of my life, have been the best 5 years, thus far. FAMUly, you are definitely the reason for that. The first time I set foot on “The Hill” I knew I had found my home away from home. During my time here, I’ve grown to understand what it really means to be a Die Hard Rattler. From the DJ booth in the stands, to swag surfing in the crowd on game day … Not to mention the rush I get from hearing you all scream and cheer as we score touchdowns. That’s second to none. Through the highs and lows, thick and thin, I could always, count on Rattler Nation to have our backs. As I always say, “Rattler Nation has the BEST fans”

To Coach Simmons & Coach JB, as well as all our other Coaches and the entire football support staff, I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to showcase my talents at thee Illustrious Florida A&M University. You all have always believed in me and pushed me to heights I never thought I could reach. When there were days I felt I had arrived, you made sure to remind me that I haven’t even scratched the surface of my full potential. Each day you all made sure I would be the best version of myself on the field, and even better off the field. You showed me what it actually means to start a mission and keep pushing until the mission is complete. As I continue this journey of life, I will use every piece of knowledge you all have instilled in me and these memories will never be forgotten!

To my brothers; RACBOYZ 2.0 and my Teammates, I will truly miss every moment we’ve spent together. From taking the field to go to war, to the daily laughs and debates in the locker room, I will cherish these memories forever. This brotherhood is one that con never be broken and I wouldn’t trade any of you for nothing in the world. My brothers 4L!!

Lastly, I want to personally thank my family, fanatics, and all other supporters, for sticking by my side through every experience I’ve faced. Even when my future didn’t look as bright, your love and admiration for me never wavered. I am forever grateful for each of you. You’ve made my college experience at FAMU one for the ages.

This isn’t a “goodbye”, but simply a “see you later!”

With love and charity,

Xavier “X-Man” Smith”

From FAMU walk-on to NFL prospect

The former walk-on has come full circle. Without any offers coming out of high school, he chose to walk-on where his older brother Kareem and several family members had attended…FAMU. He had an amazing career and his silent demeanor made him a favorite.

Capping his career at FAMU with a showing at Pro Day a week ago, Smith took time to pen a letter to the FAMU fans who had supported him for the last five years. It reveals the reason players come to HBCUs…because of the family atmosphere. The letter resembles that of a letter written to a family member.

Xavier Smith has always talked about his love for his experience at FAMU. While he has already earned his degree from FAMU, Smith was also the first student-athlete at FAMU to join the Rattler Booster Club. He joined as a student member and paid his membership fee to support the other student-athletes.

