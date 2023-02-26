HBCU Legacy Bowl MVP honors goes to Smith, Dumas

The HBCU Legacy Bowl took over Louisiana on Saturday with the biggest names in black college football looking to raise their NFL Draft stock. Team Robinson, led by Souther University Head Coach Eric Dooley, earned a 10-3 win over Team Gaither in the defensive clash.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith scored the only touchdown of the game and earned the HBCU Legacy Bowl Offensive MVP honors. He finished the game with 92 yards on eight receptions including the touchdown catch.
Xavier Smith recently wrapped up an outstanding senior year at FAMU. He led HBCU receivers in catches per game (7. 9) and was second in receiving yards (1,021). HIs performance earned him an invite to the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl where he showed off his speed during the combine held a few days prior to the game. Scouts clocked smith with a 40-yard dash time as quick as 4.39 and 4.38.
Smith earned a-lot of attention after the combine and his in game performance could have his NFL Draft stock rising even higher.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Former Southern University and Prairie View A&M interior defensive linemen Jason Dumas was a force in the bowl game, finishing with three sacks. Dumas earned the defensive MVP honors with his performance.
Dumas wrapped up his last collegiate season at Southern University with 18 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Dumas is a little undersized for the standard interior lineman on the NFL level, at 5’10” 280 pounds.
It was reported during the HBCU Legacy Bowl practices that Dumas was being tested at fullback because of his athleticism. It would be interesting to watch that develop as we get closer to the NFL Draft in late April.