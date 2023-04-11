Tuskegee University WBB coach gets D1 job

By

Tuskegee University will be looking for a new women’s basketball coach as Trelanne Powell is taking her talents to the Division I level.

Powell was announced as the new head coach at the University of New Orleans on Tuesday morning. She becomes the sixth head coach in program history.



Trelanne Powell guided the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers to a 96-32 record in her five seasons at the helm. Her final season resulted in a 26-4 record and a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Powell’s squad went undefeated (20-0) in the SIAC and won the postseason championship.



In the most recently completed season, Tuskegee University had the conference’s Player of the Year (Ashiala Jackson), Defensive Player of the Year (JuToreyia Willis) and the Coach of the Year (Powell).

“Coach Powell rose to the top of our list because she is an amazing coach and an even better person”, said UNO Vice President of Athletics and Recreation, Tim Duncan. “She has had tremendous success at every stop in her career and has done it by using her impressive coaching acumen and the authentic relationships she has with her student-athletes and coaching staff. With her background of working in mental health, I think she is perfectly positioned to be successful in this modern era of women’s basketball.”



“Finally, I’d like to thank Kim Gallow, Associate Athletic Director for Operations and Capital Projects/Senior Woman Administrator and Renaissance Search & Consulting’s Herb Courtney and Adam Gordon for their tremendous help. The value and professionalism they added to this process was immeasurable.”





Last season, the Golden Tigers ranked in the top ten in the NCAA Division II ranks in offensive rebounds per game (fifth), steals per game (fourth), turnover margin (sixth) and scoring margin (ninth). Tuskegee outscored their opponents by an average of 16.6 points per game.



“This is an incredibly amazing opportunity,” said Powell. “Any time you are chosen to lead young people in any arena is a testament to something you’ve accomplished. I can’t wait to get to work and start this new chapter. I’m so grateful to be the next head women’s basketball coach at New Orleans.”



Powell guided Tuskegee to 20 or more wins three times. The Golden Tigers also went 22-5 in 2021-22. They also defeated Division I foe, Alabama State in an exhibition game before the season began.



“After an extensive search, we’re excited to welcome Coach Powell to the Privateer Family,” said Kim Gallow, Associate A.D. for Operations and Capital Projects. “She brings great knowledge of the game as well as skills that will elevate our program while providing a world-class experience for our women athletes. The team, our department, our university, and the city has gained a great asset.”



Prior to her time in Tuskegee, Powell was an assistant at Mercer. In her three seasons, the Bears went to two WNIT tournaments and earned an NCAA Tournament berth in 2018 after winning the Southern Conference regular season and tournament title. During Powell’s tenure, the Bears were first in the league in steals and fewest points allowed in two seasons. In that three-year stretch, Mercer won 79 games.



Last season was Powell’s second Coach of the Year honor. She also won the award at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in 2014. Powell also had a stint at Francis Marion.



Powell played at Hiawasee Community College from 2000-02 and finished her collegiate career at Columbus State, playing there from 2002-04.

