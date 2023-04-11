LA Rams latest NFL team interested in FAMU’s Xavier Smith

The LA Rams were one of the 23 scouts from the NFL that attended FAMU’s Pro Day. The Rams had their eye on NFL prospect Xavier Smith. After his workout, the Rams took Smith through a series of special teams drills, according to Pro Football Network.
Smith isn’t the first HBCU player to catch the attention of the LA Rams in recent memory. Last year in April the team drafted former South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant with their 142nd overall pick.
The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans followed suit, with Pro Football Network stating that Smith had drawn “a ton of interest” from both the Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.
“Xavier Smith, one of the most underrated slot receiver/return specialists in the draft, had a terrific day. Smith previously took part in the HBCU Combine and timed as fast as 4.38 seconds in the 40. He touched 36.5″ in the vertical jump and clocked in at 4.1 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.13 seconds in the three-cone,” according to Pro Football Network.
Smith, who is 5-9 and weighs 194 pounds, recorded 87 receptions for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Rattlers last season, including a standout 10-catch, 78-yard outing early in the season against North Carolina. Smith also had many noteworthy pre-draft test results.
Recently, Smith laced up his cleats to participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ predraft work. There’s no doubt that Xavier Smith is making sure to keep the momentum going as NFL Draft Day creeps closer.