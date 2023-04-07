FAMU draft hopeful Xavier Smith works out with Florida NFL team

Xavier Smith’s name has been seemingly gaining buzz every day during the NFL Draft selection process and he is making sure to keep the momentum going every time he takes to the field. On Thursday, April 6 the former FAMU receiver laced up his cleats again and headed to the 813 to participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ predraft work. The Bucs only invited players from surrounding Florida colleges.
In recent NFL Drafts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done an excellent job of identifying underrated players and developing them into important team players. But over here in the HBCU sports world, Xavier Smith is far from underrated.
Xavier Smith delivered an impressive performance during FAMU’s Pro Day in Tallahassee. The receiver leaped an impressive 36 inches on the vertical jump along with effortlessly completing routes.
That wasn’t his first impressive performance since declaring for the draft. Back in February Smith ran the 40-yard dash at an unofficial 4.38 seconds during the HBCU Combine. NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis said Smith was “lighting in a bottle” on the field following his performance.
NFL Analyst Charles Davis spoke highly of Smith after his ignited performance at the HBCU Combine. Davis labeled the receiver a standout player that the NFL scouts need to pay attention to.
“He did it all, showing elite route-running ability, hands and awareness. He made catches whether he was wide open or facing tight coverage. He was an easy pick for the Offensive MVP in the game, scoring the contest’s lone touchdown,” said Davis “Xavier Smith provides punt return ability, too. I could not have been more impressed. He has everything you’re looking for in a classic NFL slot receiver.”
In an interview with HBCU Gameday Smith humbly expressed his confidence going into the draft. Selections for the 2023 NFL Draft starts on April 27 and goes through April 29th. The Buccaneers hold the 19th overall pick and hold eight additional picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.
There is no doubt that the Bucs are looking for impact players going into the 2023 draft. Xavier Smith could be the impact player the Bucs need.