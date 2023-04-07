Alabama A&M student takes home big bank on Wheel of Fortune

By

Tomia Gordon from Alabama A&M won $31,700 in cash and gifts on a recent episode of the “Wheel of Fortune” TV show.

During the game show’s “College Week Spring Break,” Gordon, competed against two other students from Texas A&M University and California State University, Fullerton.

Gordon is a junior at Alabama A&M who is currently studying Communications. During the 30-minute show, Gordon shared with TV host Pat Sajak that she aspires to become a news anchor. In an article from al.com, Gordon is also a part of the AAMU’s Honors program, Transfer Student Association, Speech and Debate Society, and the National Society for Leadership and Success.

With a heavy academic resume like that, it’s clear that Tomia Gordon doesn’t back down from a challenge, making her a fierce competitor on a show like Wheel of Fortune. Gordon is from Phenix City, Alabama, and graduated from Smiths Station High School in 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. She was the student vice president for two consecutive years and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class.

“Tomia grew up watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandmother and after seeing an ad looking for college students on social media, she knew she had to apply. She was so excited to apply, she recorded her application video during a trip to Israel. She has been preparing for her appearance by watching old shows and playing the game diligently on her phone. With any winnings, Tomia would like to pay off her tuition and donate to a nonprofit her college supports.”

