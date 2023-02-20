By

Former Florida A&M star Xavier Smith is making the most of his HBCU Combine invite ashead of the NFL Draft.

Smith had an impressive run during combine, which took place on Monday morning. According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, scouts clocked his 40-yard dash time as fast as 4.39 or 4.38.



The 5’9 receiver had an impressive career in Tallahassee, particularly in his senior season last fall.

Xavier Smith led HBCU receivers in catches per game (7.9), was second in receiving yards (1,021, one of only two to top 1,000. (The other was freshman Terrell Hookin of Texas College) and second (92.8 ypg) in receiving yards per game. He was 13th in the FCS in receiving yards (1,021), 10th in receiving yards per game (92.8 ypg.), 3rd in receptions per game (7.9), tied for 10th in receiving TDs (11).

FAMU wide receiver Xavier Smith runs after a catch Photo: Zach Wilson

As a sophomore in 2021, he ranked 5th in nation in receiving yards per game with 105.4 in addition to ranking 9th in nation in receptions per game with 7 and in receiving yards with 1,159. His 11 touchdowns ranked 16th in the nation that season.



Smith led Florida A&M in receptions and receiving yards as a freshman after getting a late start to his career. He worked in a factory warehouse before heading to FAMU to start his career.



With a solid week at the HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl, Smith could be set up to get some solid looks from franchises ahead of the NFL Draft.

Florida A&M NFL Draft prospect Xavier Smith runs sizzling 40 time