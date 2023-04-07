VIEW ALL SCORES
Cheerleading

Texas Southern wins National Cheer title as HBCUs perform well

Texas Southern University took home a National Cheer Association title as HBCUs did well at the event overall.
Texas Southern University was one of 12 HBCUs that showed up to the National Cheer Association (NCA) Championships, and its cheer squad is going home with a national title and some history.

The Texas Southern cheer squad took first place in the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I at the National Cheer Association championship. It became the first HBCU to take home a national title. 

TXSO was far from alone in the field as several other programs performed well.

North Carolina A&T State University finished with a score of  96.31 in the Intermediate All Girl Division I, good for third overall. Florida A&M was right on its heels, scoring 94.63 to finish fourth. HBCUs Alabama A&M University, Bethune-Cookman University and Morgan State all finished in the top 20 in that category. 

Bowie State University finished 11th in the Intermediate All Girl Division II competition, scoring 89.32. Edward Waters University finished with a score of 82.96. 

Southern University cheerleaders, HBCUs
Southern University cheerleaders were one of several HBCUs to do well at NCA.

Southern University advanced to the Intermediate Small Coed Division I finals on Friday, finishing third with a score of 93.76. Fellow SWAC squad Jackson State University finished fifth in that competition

Alabama A&M University made it to the finals of the Intermediate All Girl Division I as did Bethune Cookman University.

Tennessee State University advanced to the Intermediate Small Coed Division I.

