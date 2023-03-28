FAMU bolsters defensive line with transfer pickup

FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons’ recent tweet of “Ring, Ring, Ring!!! The Dark Clouds Defense just dug a little deeper in the trenches!” is making perfect sense after Florida A&M football announced the signing of JUCO transfer defensive lineman Isaiah Pedack.
Pedack released a statement via social media announcing his commitment to FAMU.
“I am beyond thankful for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and my entire family for their love and support; thankful to all the coaches and programs who took time to recruit me and my coaches at Cisco college who had my back specifically Coach Mathis Thomas. Coach MT was there for me through it all and kept me motivated and hungry in my darkest times. With all that being said I am blessed to say I am committed to FAMU! #GoRattluhs”
The Dallas, Texas native was a major part of the defensive success at Cisco Junior College as a freshman. During the 2022-2023 season, Pedack had 79 total tackles with 40 solo takedowns in 9 games as a Cisco Wrangler.
In high school, Isaiah Pedack was a First Team All-District Defensive Lineman along with winning three championships at Highland Park High School.
Now committed, Pedack will join an already explosive Florida A&M defense in the Rattlers second year in the SWAC.