NC A&T baseball game postponed due to nearby shooting

NC A&T and Gardner Webb were scheduled to take on each other in baseball action, but the game was postponed due to violence in a nearby neighborhood.



An off-campus shooting took place on Sullivan Street, near historic War Memorial Stadium, which is owned by NC A&T. The Greensboro Police Department was called to Sullivan Street shortly before 7 PM, according to WGHP. Officers found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment.

NC A&T was set to host Gardner-Webb in non-conference action. Gardner-Webb athletics reported that the team was on its way back to its Boiling Springs campus.



A&T’s next game is scheduled for April 7 when it will take on Monmouth University.

