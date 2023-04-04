Virginia State University joins HBCU lacrosse community

By

Courtesy: Virginia State University

ETTRICK, VA- Virginia State University Men’s Lacrosse program is on the path to influencing HBCU lacrosse culture ahead of the Trojans 2023-24 inaugural season through scheduling HBCU exhibitions.

Although the road to VSU’s first season fielding Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse programs won’t officially take off until the Fall, the Trojans have already sprung into action.

The men’s lacrosse team recently hosted Norfolk State’s club lacrosse team defeating NSU 17-0.

VSU’s six lacrosse student-athletes that are currently on campus received an opportunity to play together and get a taste of what this Fall will look like. Jordan Brown pioneered the Trojans efforts totaling six goals.



The matchup was an opportunity for head coach Shaun Church to do two things that he believes are imperative to the success of the VSU lacrosse program, but also to the sport of lacrosse in general.



VSU will become the third HBCU to have an active varsity men’s program, while the women’s team will be the fourth addition on the women’s side. Coach wants the best experience for his student-athletes as people get to witness the sport’s growth and journey in becoming more inclusive for minority lacrosse players.

Every institution has to start somewhere, the new programs at VSU understand this feat and have taken the initiative to generate playing opportunities for other HBCU club programs.

Coach Church and the Trojans will host Morehouse College’s lacrosse club team at VSU on Saturday, April 22nd at 2 PM. This will be a great chance for the community and Trojan fans to come out and support the program.

This matchup between the Trojans and Tigers reaches far beyond the game and into an impact Coach Church desires to cultivate within the collegiate lacrosse community, hopefully inspiring HBCU club programs that aspire to eventually make that leap into becoming an NCAA-sponsored sport.

“After months of laying the foundation with my student-athletes between the weight room sessions, study hall, and on-field development so when the opportunity came available to compete against other HBCU’s it was a no brainer,” said Church. “We are set to be the newest Division II program for the 2023-2024 NCAA Lacrosse season.” My job is always to advocate for my student-athletes, so I have to put these gentlemen in the best situation possible to get the most out of their lacrosse experience this year.” In The Land of Troy, this is currently being reflected as we witness the first Trojans play in these exhibitions while awaiting the arrival of their brothers who will join them very soon.

Virginia State University lacrosse will field a young team, but that is what makes this group special. It’s a challenge that Coach Church has welcomed with a perspective that is fixated on the idea of developing a program that prioritizes cultivating a family to create the start of the VSU lacrosse legacy via the VSU experience.



Virginia State University joins HBCU lacrosse community