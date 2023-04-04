Howard football transfer using eligibility to pursue Psychology PhD

On National Signing Day back in February, Howard University football team signed ten new Bison to the roster. Out of the ten was transfer cornerback Lance McMillan from UNC Charlotte.
On January 17, 2023, McMillan went to his personal social media to officially announce his transfer portal entrance. After missing the entire 2022 season due to an injury McMillan made the choice to find a new home with his two remaining years of eligibility.
The graduate transfer is coming to Howard after playing 33 games in four seasons with UNC Charlotte. McMillan joined UNC Charlotte in the summer of 2018 as a walk-on; he received his scholarship the following year on Christmas Day. As a freshman, McMillan was named to the 2019 Conference USA All-Freshman Team.
In 2020 he led the team in pass breakups and averaged 3.3 tackles per game. The following season the 5-10 cornerback recorded one interception, 20 tackles, and two pass breaks.
Overall the graduate transfer brings a heavy amount of knowledge to Howard’s football team; both on and off the field. McMillan ended his career with the 49ers racking up 56 tackles (33 solo and 23 assisted), 2 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
Lance McMillan held a reoccurring spot on the Athletic Director’s List (3.0 GPA and higher) at UNC Charlotte: Spring 2019, Spring 2020, and Fall 2021.
Now at Howard, he announced that he will be using his final two years of eligibility not just to make strides on the football field but to pursue his Ph. D in Psychology at Howard University as well.