Virginia State University Adds Three New Athletic Teams

ETTRICK, VA – Virginia State University (VSU) Athletics continues to add to the institution’s Greater Happens Here mantra with the addition of three (3) sports programs. The Trojans will add women’s soccer, men and women’s lacrosse to their list of sponsored sports effective immediately. Men’s Soccer will be added in Spring 2023.

VSU Athletics currently offers 17 athletic teams; eight for women, eight for men, and co-ed cheerleading.

The Trojans anticipate beginning the inaugural Women’s Soccer program along with Men and Women’s Lacrosse programs in the Fall 2022, with competition against outside opponents beginning as early as Spring 2023. Virginia State University’s Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Peggy Davis , is actively moving through the search process for full-time head coaches to lead the new sports programs, with anticipated start dates in April and May.

The new NCAA regulation soccer field, which can also be used for lacrosse, is currently under construction and is slated to be complete by May 2022. The field will be located on the campus of Virginia State University adjacent to the VSU Multipurpose Center.

NCAA Division II Championship segments for the new sports programs are:

September- December: Soccer (Men and Women)

February-May: Lacrosse (Men and Women)

VSU is the 2nd CIAA member institution to add women’s soccer, 2nd NCAA Division II institutions in Virginia, 8th NCAA Division II HBCUs and the 31st amongst HBCUs.

For women’s lacrosse, VSU is 1st in the CIAA to add the sport, 2nd among NCAA Division II institutions in Virginia, 2nd among NCAA Division II HBCUs, and 5th amongst all HBCUs.

For men’s lacrosse, the Trojans are 1st in the CIAA to add the sport, 1st among NCAA Division II institutions in Virginia, 2nd among NCAA Division II HBCUs, and 3rd amongst HBCUs.

The Trojans look to compete as independents within the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region.

“We are excited to be in a position to provide access and opportunity along with attracting a new population for VSU,” said Davis. “We have great buy-in from our President, Dr. Abdullah, and the administration which was necessary from the start. I am looking forward to the recruitment benefit that will result from adding these sports for both student-athletes and the general student body.”

Virginia State University Adds Three New Athletic Teams