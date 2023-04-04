Texas Southern snags former Memphis forward from transfer portal

By

After a successful season, Texas Southern is back on the recruiting trail preparing for next year’s season. In a recent transfer pickup, Texas Southern adds senior transfer Jahmar Young Jr. from Memphis University to its 2023-2024 roster.

Jahmar Young went to Twitter to announce his exit from Memphis University. “Thank You Memphis for the wonderful ride. The love for basketball in the city is crazy and I appreciate y’all. Thank you to all the Memphis staff and coaches and especially coach Penny Hardaway.”

A few weeks later, the forward returned to Twitter to announce his new hoops home at Texas Southern.

Before joining the Memphis Tigers, the three-star prospect began his college career at SMU in 2018. The 6-9 forward played 54 games in three seasons with SMU before transferring to Memphis his junior year.

As a Mustang, Young averaged 5.8 minutes and 1.3 points per game. During his final year at SMU, Young had a career-high 43 total rebounds (26 defensive and 17 offensive), 14 boards, and 3 steals.

In August 2022, news broke about Young transferring to Memphis University for the upcoming season. Shortly after Young announced that due to personal reasons, he would no longer be attending Southern Methodist University. Young was expected to bring a needed boost to the Tiger’s depth chart.

Jahmar Young sat out for the 2022-2023 season before committing to Texas Southern. Hopefully, the Texas Southern Tigers can utilize the big man on their roster in 2023-2024.

