Fisk qualifies for the USA Gymnastics Collegiate Championships

Courtesy of Fisk Athletics

The Fisk University gymnastics team has qualified for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Collegiate Women’s Championships. The qualifiers from the Fisk Women’s Gymnastics team will feature Morgan Price (FR/Lebanon, TN), Aliyah Reed-Hammon (FR/Milwaukee, WI), Kiara Richmon (SO/Atlanta, GA), Liberty Mora (FR/Mckinney, TX ), and Zyia Coleman (FR/Atlanta, GA). The Lady Gymdogs will compete in the national championship from April 6-8, 2023, at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas.

The eight teams participating in the championship have been announced, with Lindenwood University taking the top seed. Host Texas Woman’s University is the reigning national champion and enters as the second seed. The teams’ seeding is determined by their overall National Qualifying Score (NQS).

Fisk Gymdogs will begin competition on April 6, with the first session featuring Lindenwood, Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), Air Force, and Brown. In Session Two, Texas Woman’s University, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), Yale, and West Chester will compete. Along with the team competition, individual qualifiers from USA Gymnastics member schools will also be vying for individual national championship titles.

Fisk University gymanastics at the University of Georgia.

In a recent interview discussing the team’s upcoming documentary, Fisk University Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen said that the Lady Gymdogs is a representation of Fisk’s efforts in social justice and impact. “Fisk University has always been at the forefront of social justice and impact from W.E.B DuBois, to Diane Nash, and Nikki Giovanni. This remarkable gymnastics team continues this unique legacy by paving the way for the next generation of HBCU athletics and Black gymnasts.”

