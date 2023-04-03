De’Jahn Warren hoping to make the NFL, live up to Deion Sanders words

By

De’Jahn Warren was a big jewel in the first Jackson State class for Deion Sanders back in the fall of 2020.



Fast forward two-and-a-half years and Warren is one of the hundreds of prospects hoping to hear his name called in the NFL Draft at the then of this month.

Warren AKA ‘Nugget’ recently spoke with the NFL Network about his drive to get to the next level with NFL Network. He spoke about his road from Lackawanna College to committing to the University of Georgia before flipping to Jackson State.

“It humbled me a lot because it taught me that in order to be an athlete, you have to be a student first,” Warren told the interviewers. You can’t do nothing without the grades. And I had a lot of good people in my corner as well because there was times I wanted to give up and times I almost gave up. But I just had good people around me.”

De’Jahn Warren is hoping to land in the NFL.

One big person in Warren’s corner was Deion Sanders.

“Nugget is the kind of kid that when he learns the intricate details of this game — the do’s and don’ts and situation, hand placement and all that — Nugget is going to be a problem,” Sanders said in his 2021 documentary.

De’Jahn Warren played in a total of 24 games from spring 2021 through fall 2022. He was a starter in six of those games and added a 20-yard interception to go along with 51 tackles. His numbers weren’t eye-popping as he had to fight for playing time in a talented Jackson State defensive backfield that featured top defensive back prospect Travis Hunter as well as fellow class of 2023 NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bolden.



Since the season has ended he’s participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and its adjoining Pro Day, as well as Jackson State’s Pro Day hoping to impress NFL teams. Only time will tell if it has worked as the NFL Draft is April 27 – 29. But Warren has already been drafted into the XFL, as he was selected in the fifth round of that draft back in February.

