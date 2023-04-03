Jackson State football signs another Lackawanna JUCO transfer

On April 1, 2023, Jackson State’s football program added JUCO transfer Jahman McNeil to its defense.
The sophomore linebacker went to his personal Twitter account to make the official announcement. McNeil is decked out in JSU’s crispy all-white uniform. He simply captioned the tweet with “Jackson State We Locked In.”
Hailing from Plainfield, New Jersey Jahman McNeil is coming from Lackawanna College. Yes, this is the same Lackawanna College that Jackson State star cornerback De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren transferred from. After two productive seasons with Jackson State, Warren is currently one of HBCU football’s top NFL draft prospects.
McNeil started his career at Lackawanna in 2021 as a linebacker, McNeil competed in 14 games in his two seasons with the Falcons. In that time McNeil completed 44 tackles; 29 solo and 11 assisted.
The Tigers have reached the midway point in spring football festivities. The two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions (SWAC) are set to usher in a new era of Jackson State football with head coach T.C. Taylor taking the lead. The program opens its season on the road on August 26 against South Carolina State for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
In the W.C. Gorden Classic, JSU will face SWAC rival Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium to kick off a four-game home schedule.