NC Central transfer Justin Wright announces transfer destination

Former NC Central star Justin Wright has a new home on the west coast.



Wright has committed to Loyola Marymount University. He announced his move on Monday via social media.

LA you ready 👀🔥 ? COMMITTED!! Let’s Work ! pic.twitter.com/XZHeqgzBo5 — Justin Wright (@Jgetabuck24) March 27, 2023

Wright led North Carolina Central with 16.1 points per game during the 2022-2023 season, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from the 3-point line. He also finished third on the squad in rebounding despite being listed at 6-2.



Justin Wright arrived at NC Central as a prized recruit based on his exploits at Farmville High School where he played on a perennial state championship team. He averaged 24.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 steals as a senior during the 2019-2020 season.

Wright’s freshman campaign coincided with COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-2021. He didn’t see a lot of action that season, playing in 12 games with just three starts. By the time he returned for his sophomore season, however, Wright was the go-to-guy for North Carolina Central as he averaged 13.7 points per game, and shot 49.6 percent from the floor with 4.3 boards per game. He averaged 20.5 points per game in MEAC play that season.

Loyal Marymount University went 19-12 in the West Coast Conference this season.

