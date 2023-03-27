VIEW ALL SCORES
Alabama State baseball sweeps Jackson State in series

The Hornets leave Jackson State in the dust after claiming a sweep series victory
Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

JACKSON, Miss. | Alabama State University scored four unanswered runs to earn a 6-3 win and a series sweep of Jackson State University at Jackson State’s Braddy Field on Sunday.

Inside the Matchup

FINAL: Alabama State 6, Jackson State 3 
Location: Braddy Field | Jackson, Miss.
Records: Alabama State 15-10 (4-2 SWAC) | Jackson State 13-8 (1-5) 
How it Happened

  • Marshal Luiz’s RBI single highlighted a two-run first inning that gaveJackson State a 2-0 lead. 
  • Randy Flores walked and moved to third on an error after stealing second base. Flores then scored on a Trent Jamison ground out to cut JSU’s lead to 2-1.  
  • Jayden Sloan tied the game 2-2 with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning.  
  • Jackson State got an RBI single from Myles White to put the Tigers ahead 3-2 heading to the seventh inning.  
  • Alabama State answered two runs in the top of the seventh to take its first lead, 4-3. Jayden Sloan singled and scored on a Flores single and an Ian Matos infield single scored Jamal George.  
  • The Hornets tact on two more runs in the eighth to build a 6-3 lead.  Sloan had an RBI double to score Cristian Lopez and a Jamison single scored Sloan.  

On the Mound

  • Alabama State starter Shadai Colon struck out six over 4.0 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with five walks in the process. 
  • Tigers’ starter Colby Guy (2-2) went 6.1 innings, allowing four runs, three earned on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks to suffer the loss.  
  • Kyler McIntosh (2-2) was credited with the win, yielding one run on four this with a strikeout. 
  • Sebastian Colon worked 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win. 
  • Luis Rodriguez (3) struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the save. 

Inside the Box

  • Sloan finished the day 4-for-4 with a home run, his fifth, a double and three runs scored. 
  • Jamison went 2-for-5 with three RBI. 
  • Flores, Sloan and Jamal George each drove in a run. 
