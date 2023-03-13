Justin Wright, NC Central leading scorer, enters transfer portal

By

Just days after hitting a jaw-dropping 3-pointer to temporarily extend his team’s season, NC Central guard Justin Wright is hitting the transfer portal. The junior from Greenville, NC hit the transfer portal on Monday, the first day for Division I players to enter it. He announced his decision via Instagram.

“I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love. I would like to thank my family for their love and support. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates and brothers for making me a better person and going to war with me every practice and game. Lastly I would like to thank the NCCU community and school for welcoming me with open arms, being behind me through the good and bad. NCCU will always hold a special place in my heart? With that being said, I’ve prayed about it and decided to enter the transfer portal.“

NC Central guard Justin Wright shoots against Norfolk State.

Wright led North Carolina Central with 16.1 points per gameduring the 2022-2023 season, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from the 3-point line. He also finished third on the squad in rebounding despite being listed at 6-2.

Justin Wright arrived at NC Central as a prized recruit based on his exploits at Farmville High School where he played on a perennial state championship team. He averaged 24.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 steals as a senior during the 2019-2020 season.

Wright’s freshman campaign coincided with COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-2021. He didn’t see a lot of action that season, playing in 12 games with just three starts. By the time he returned for his sophomore season, however, Wright was the go-to-guy for North Carolina Central as he averaged 13.7 points per game, and shot 49.6 percent from the floor with 4.3 boards per game. He averaged 20.5 points per game in MEAC play that season.

