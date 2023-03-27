Morgan State football releases 2023 schedule

Courtesy of Morgan State Athletics
BALTIMORE, Md.— The Morgan State football schedule for 2023 features non-conference games against Richmond, Akron, and Yale, as well as Homecoming against Stony Brook highlight the 11-game schedule released today.
The Bears open the 2023 season with a pair of road games. On Sept. 2, Morgan will travel I-95 south to face the Richmond Spiders. They last met on Nov. 29, 2014 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.
MorganState will travel to Ohio for an FBS matchup against the Akron Zips on Sept. 9. It will mark the fourth meeting between the teams. The last being a 41-7 Akron win on Sept. 8, 2018.
On Sept. 16, Morgan’s home-opener will be against the Towson Tigers in the ‘Battle for Greater Baltimore’ at Hughes Stadium. The game will mark the first of back-to-back home games for the Bears.
Morgan State will then host the Albany Danes on Sept. 23. The Danes lead the series 2-0 and recorded a 41-14 win at Tom & Casey Stadium in their last matchup on Nov. 13, 2021.
The Bears will travel north to take on the Yale Bulldogs on Sept. 30. It will be only the second meeting between the teams. Yale shutout Morgan 41-0 in 1984.
Morgan will complete its non-conference slate when its hosts Stony Brook for Homecoming on Oct. 7. The Seawolves kicked a game-winning field goal to hold off the Bears 24-22 in last season’s game at LaValle Stadium.
The Bears will be coming off of a bye week when they open conference play at home on Oct. 21 against reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central.
Morgan State will then hit the road to take on the Spartans of Norfolk State on Oct. 28, before wrapping its home slate on Nov. 4 when it hosts the Delaware State Hornets.
The Bears conclude the regular season on the road against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Nov. 11, followed by a trip to face Beltway rival and the reigning MEAC Co-Champion Howard Bison on Nov. 18.
The team plans to hold its annual Spring Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.