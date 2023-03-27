Former Norfolk State HC Latrell Scott lands position role in FBS

Courtesy of the University of Maryland Athletic communications
COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley announced the hiring of Latrell Scott as the Terrapins running backs coach on Monday.
Scott possesses over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience, including eight seasons as a head coach at the FCS and Division II levels at Richmond, Virginia State and Norfolk State. The coaching veteran was most recently the Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends/Inside Receivers Coach at East Carolina for two seasons.
Scott possesses a 46-43 record as head coach, including a 19-3 record at Virginia State in 2013-14. The Trojan’s won their first outright CIAA championship since 1996 and recorded the program’s first-ever NCAA playoff appearance and victory during the 2014 Division II Championships, earning Scott CIAA Coach of the Year honors.
In 2013, Latrell Scott earned Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division State Co-Coach of the Year and the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s state Division II/III Coach of the Year accolades after guiding the Trojans to a 9-1 overall record and perfect 7-0 CIAA ledger, which also included a team-first Top 25 ranking in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) weekly poll.
At East Carolina, Scott played a crucial role in the Pirates having a top-25 offense in 2022 by averaging 461.1 yards per game. His passing offense averaged 290.5 yards per game, the 16th-best mark in the country. In his two years in Greenville, East Carolina won 15 games and eclipsed 400 yards of offense in 16 different games, including 500-plus yards in eight different games.
At Norfolk State from 2015-20, Scott led NSU to its best season in eight years by winning five games against a 2019 schedule that featured a pair of FBS opponents. Scott oversaw an offensive unit that turned in its most prolific performance in the school’s Division I history by averaging 28.9 points per game, while ranking second and third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in passing and rushing, respectively. Scott had 56 players earn All-MEAC recognition while at Norfolk State.
Before serving as a head coach for eight years, Scott held collegiate assistant coaching positions at Western Carolina (2001), Virginia Military Institute (2002-04), Richmond (2005-07), Tennessee (2008), Virginia (2009) and James Madison (2012) – all on the offensive side of the ball. Scott began his coaching career at the prep school level at Fork Union Military Academy in 1999.
A Richmond native with deep Virginia ties, Scott was a three-year starter at tight end during his playing days at Hampton University and was part of one CIAA championship team and two additional MEAC title winning squads. He also was part of a Pirates team that qualified for the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs.