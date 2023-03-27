Alcorn State loses one of its top scorers to transfer portal

By

Alcorn State’s men’s basketball has lost one of its top scorers to the transfer portal as sophomore junior guard Dominic Brewton has chosen to find another place to play.

Brewton made his official announcement via his personal social media on Monday afternoon.

“I want to thank Coach Bussie for being consistent with me even through my injuries and believing in me and the value I could bring to my brothers. I want the thank everyone that welcomed me like family during my three years in Mississippi. I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of college basketball but I couldn’t do so without expressing my gratitude and love to those who welcomed me with purple and gold hearts, I will forever be thankful. #23alwaysbrave”

Dominic Brewton hails from Cincinnati, Ohio where he attended Mt. Healthy High School. During his time at Mt. Healthy Brewton averaged 15.5 points per game, shot 46 percent from the field, and picked up a spot in the All-Southwest Ohio Conference First Team.

Committing to Alcorn State in 2019 the guard racked up five double-figure games in scoring and grabbed his first career high of 23 points against Grambling State. That next season Brewton lost the opportunity to play due to the pandemic.

Fast forward to the 2022-2023 season, Brewton played in 27 games averaging 25.7 minutes and 12 points each game. Brewton continued to be a top scorer for the Braves. Brewton held a 40.3 field goal percentage, a 25.4 three-point percentage, and 30 steals. At the line for free throws, Brewton jumped from 60 to 81.6 percent between his sophomore and junior years.

