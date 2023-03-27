By

Southern University AD Roman Banks appears to have his next basketball coach in Tulane assistant Kevin Johnson.



Johnson is reportedly the choice to take over the program, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. He would take over for Sean Woods, who was let go last week.

Banks was a player at Northwestern State during the 1989-90 season when Johnson was in his first season as a college assistant. He’s spent the majority of his 30-plus year career coaching in Louisiana.

Kevin Johnson is expected to be the next Southern University head coach, per Stadium.

Kevin Johnson spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette under head coach Bob Marlin, helping the program to 174 wins, including a 27 win season during the 2017-18 season, before moving to Tulane prior to the 2019 season.

Prior to his time at ULL, Johnson spent three seasons at Nicholls State, as the Colonels posted a 20-11 record and a 14-2 mark in the Southland Conference in just his second season in 2008-09. He spent two seasons as an assistant with Louisiana Tech after eight seasons at Centenary College from 1997-2005. A star at UT-Pan American — now UT Rio Grande Valley — he spent one season coaching there as well.

Southern University went 15-17 under Sean Woods last season.

Kevin Johnson pick for Southern University head coach, per report