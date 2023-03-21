Anthony Levine Sr. returns to Nashville in coaching role

By

NASHVILLE, TN – After spending 12 years in the National Football League as one of the top special team’s players in the game, former Tennessee State football star and Baltimore Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., will return to Music City as a special teams assistant coach with the Tennessee Titans.



Levine starred at TSU from 2006-2009 and capped his senior season off with All-OVC Second Team honors after racking up 48 tackles and picking off two passes. The Louisiana native went undrafted in 2010 and landed in Green Bay on the Packers practice squad for two seasons.





The former TSU Tiger was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on September 3, 2012, and was then promoted to the active roster in November. He played 146 games over 10 seasons with the Ravens as a safety and special teams player. Levine tallied 149 tackles, two interceptions, forced four fumbles, and recovered one fumble in his career. The special teams ace played 3,120 snaps on special teams and recorded 62 tackles. He won a Superbowl with both the Packers and the Ravens.



Levine spent the 2022 season as a scout and coaching assistant for the Ravens. He will work under Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.



