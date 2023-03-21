By

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The National Football League lost one of the single most underrated pass catchers in its history with the word that former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor had passed away at the age of 80.

Taylor was a wide receiver for the Chiefs from 1965 to 1975, and in that span of time, he rewrote the franchise’s record books with marks that would stand for several more decades due to his outstanding talent and production with the Chiefs.

Not only was Taylor a vital offensive player for the Chiefs in their initial title run back in Super Bowl IV, but he went on to put up long-standing figures that showcased sustained greatness that makes him arguably the greatest wide receiver in team history.

Prior to moving on to greatness at the professional level Taylor was a standout student-athlete for the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Otis Taylor will be laid to rest this week after a visitation and funeral service. Visitation will be held on March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Watkins Heritage Chapel located at 4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held on March 22 at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church 3530 Chelsea Drive. Fans and friends can pay their respects from 9 to 11 a.m.

HBCU community remembers NFL Legend Otis Taylor