Fayetteville State’s Keyshawn James signs with CFL team

Courtesy of Fayetteville State Athletics
Ottawa, Canada – The Canadian Football League (CFL) Ottawa REDBLACKS announced for the upcoming 2023 season the signing of Fayetteville State University’s former defensive end Keyshawn James on Monday, March 20.
Keyshawn James was a decorated standout in the Broncos football program from 2017 through 2021. The 6-3, 280-pound native of Cayce, SC made an immediate impact for FSU during his freshman campaign. After collecting 62 total tackles of which 8.5 were for a loss of 52 yards, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) named James to the 2017 All-Rookie Team. He made All-Conference again in 2019 and 2021. For his senior season, Keyshawn led NCAA Division II with 23.5 tackles for a loss and ranks sixth in the nation with 1.05 sacks per game. His 10.5 sacks are tied at the top of the conference. The defensive lineman helped Fayetteville State lead the CIAA in scoring defense at 12 points per game and total defense at 203.1 yards per game during the regular season.
Keyshawn James helped the Broncos to four CIAA Championship berths. James was named the 2021 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and the Food Lion CIAA Championship Runner-up MVP (twice).
His scout profile describes him as an absolute disruptor. He has an incredible get-off and seemed to be in the backfield before the offensive line could react. He can play both inside and outside, but no matter where he lines up, chaos is started against an offense.
The REDBLACKS open the season with a preseason game on Friday, May 26. The regular season begins on June 10.