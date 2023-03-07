By

Grambling State is prepping for the SWAC basketball tournament and a potential NCAA run. Its second-leading scorer recently had a run-in with the law.

Carte’are Gordon was one of four student-athletes at GSU recently arrested in connection with a campus dorm room invasion. The other three students were affiliated with Grambling State football, according to a report by the Lincoln Parrish Journal.



Sidney Franklin, Melvin Priestly, Derreion Hinton are accused, along with Gordon, of forcing their way into a residence hall and threatening the inhabitants with a pistol. The dispute was reportedly the result of a suspicion of stolen money, according to police affidavits. Two people in the residence hall were reportedly beaten and threatened with a semiautomatic hand weapon.



Franklin committed to Grambling in 2022, but never played a game last season. Priestly and Hinton were freshmen on the team, the former an offensive lineman and the latter a linebacker.

The University told HBCU Sports it is currently investigating the matter and we will provide no further comment at this moment.



Derreion Hinton is one of two current Grambling State football players involved in the arrests.

Carte’are Gordon is a redshirt junior and one of Grambling State’s top players. He averaged 12.7 points per game in the regular season. Gordon did not play in Saturday’s season finale against Alabama State.

Grambling State men’s basketball won 22 games in the regular season, clinching a share of the SWAC men’s basketball regular season title along with Alcorn State. GSU was awarded the second seed in the eight-team tournament and will face Grambling State on Wednesday in Birmingham, AL.

Grambling State athletes arrested, accused of invading dorm with gun