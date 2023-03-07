Terry Sims, ex-Bethune-Cookman HC, joins Alabama State staff

By

Former Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims is back in the SWAC — this time as an assistant.



Sims, who spent six seasons as head coach at B-CU, will join head coach Eddie Robinson’s staff at Alabama State as Director of Football Operations, a source close to ASU told HBCU Gameday. The hiring was first reported by Xs and O’s Podcast online.

Sims has seen a lot of success in a support role previously in his career. He played a critical part in B-CU’s unprecedented run of five conference titles in six years, joining the Brian Jenkins Sr.’s staff in spring of 2010. He assumed the head coaching role following the departure of Jenkins Sr. in 2014.

As a head coach, Sims went 9-2 during that 2015 campaign, and led the program to 21 wins from 2017 through 2019, continuing B-CU’s dominance over FAMU. But the program took a step back after moving to the SWAC, going 2-9 in back-to-back seasons amid reports of a severe lack of resources and hurricane damage that left the program without a home for weeks.

Terry Sims concluded his Bethune-Cookman career with a 38-39 record overall, with winning campaigns in four of his seven seasons as a head coach. He was initially set to be replaced with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, but that fell apart and Bethune-Cookman eventually hired alumnus Raymond Woodie Sr. to take over the program.

Alabama State went 6-5 in the first season under Eddie Robinson Jr., finishing third in the SWAC East behind Jackson State and Florida A&M

